Don't let money woes silence you after a divorce. Take these steps to get a plan in place

Francis found this out first hand, when in 2008 she and her husband found themselves in difficult financial circumstances prompted by the financial crisis. The "should have known better" feelings that often afflict people who are hit with financial difficulties were especially tough for Francis, she said, because she is a financial expert.

"What's interesting is I found myself not talking about our finances," Francis said of that time.

She stayed silent not only because of the shame, but also the desire not to burden her children or other family members.

Now that they're in a better place, she doesn't hesitate to talk about money. The key difference: Francis now feels she can convey a sense of stability and comfort — not fear — to her loved ones.

Speaking out during times of trouble can help conquer negative feelings — and shatter taboos around money silence, Francis said.

"The more we can get individuals talking, the more you are going to realize you're not alone," Francis said.