European stocks seen mixed amid US-China trade talks

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen 14 points lower at 7,388, Germany's DAX down 3 points at 11,954 and France's CAC flat at 5,465, according to IG index data.

Market players are watching the latest developments in discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials over the two countries' protracted trade dispute.

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that Washington and Beijing had made "good headway" toward a trade agreement. According to Bloomberg, China will have until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow American firms to wholly own Chinese enterprises under the deal.

President Donald Trump is due to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Washington on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Brexit is another area of focus for investors. U.K. lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday that would force Prime Minister Theresa May to ask for a Brexit delay to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union on April 12 without a deal.

In terms of data, German factory orders for February and the construction PMI for March are due to be released Thursday morning.