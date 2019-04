Ford's first-quarter sales fell 1.6% from a year earlier, but sales of trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles grew, the company said Thursday.

A 24% decline in sales of ever less-popular passenger cars dragged down what was otherwise a positive quarter for the nation's second-largest automaker.

The automaker's premium Lincoln brand grew sales 11%, making it Lincoln's best first quarter in 10 years. SUVs set a first-quarter record.



