Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg on Thursday told reporters he no longer said "all lives matter" following a report published in CNBC a day before surfacing his 2015 use of the phrase, which activists say is used to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement.

"What I did not understand at that time was that phrase was coming to be used as a sort of counter-slogan to Black Lives Matter," Buttigieg said after delivering an address on racial justice at the National Action Network conference in New York.

"Since learning about how that phrase was being used, I have stopped using it," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said that it was unfortunate that it was not obvious to everybody that black lives had value, "so that is the contribution of Black Lives Matter," he said.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana has rapidly become one of the rising stars of the Democratic party and the 2020 primary race.

After announcing the formation of an exploratory in late January, that Midwest millennial mayor on Monday announced a fundraising haul of more than $7 million, a figure that turned heads and drew more attention to the longshot contender.

