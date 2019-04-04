Sears, after going bankrupt, is opening new stores for home goods

Sears is opening stores again.

The embattled department store chain, which has shut hundreds of Sears and Kmart locations over the years and recently got another shot at life after filing for bankruptcy protection in October, still sees a chance to be a shopping destination for hardline goods like appliances, tools and mattresses.

Sears announced this week it will open three "Sears Home & Life" stores in May, in Anchorage, Alaska; Layette, Louisiana; and Overland Park, Kansas.

These shops will be smaller in size — up to 15,000 square feet. The average Sears store can be more than 100,000 square feet.

They won't include apparel, something other department store chains are increasingly struggling with selling today. And clothing hasn't ever been much of a draw for shoppers to Sears locations.

Sears also said it will be expanding its DieHard tool brand into new categories, including lawn and garden equipment, to put in the Home & Life shops.

It will additionally be working more closely with Amazon, Sears said, to make more products from the Kenmore appliance brand available on Amazon Dash's reorder platform. Sears partnered with Amazon in the summer of 2017 to sell Alexa-enabled appliances, and later to offer full-service tire installation for orders from all tire brands on Amazon.