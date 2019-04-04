Wall Street analysts say Tesla's first-quarter deliveries were 'substantially worse' than expected

Wall Street analysts were very disappointed in Tesla's first-quarter delivery and production figures.

Shares of the company plunged 8 percent in pre-market trading after Tesla said late Wednesday evening that it delivered 50,900 Model 3 cars in the first quarter, below the 52,450 analysts expected, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet. Overall deliveries also fell short of consensus estimates.

"Tesla's 1Q19 vehicle production & deliveries report was substantially worse than expected," J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said in a note to clients.

"Altogether, we think the delivery results will put pressure on TSLA's shares, and corroborates our belief that volume expectations for the company's products in 2019 are too high with consumer demand likely lower as subsidies phase out in the US," said Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino who reiterated his sell rating. "Further, this likely puts downward pressure on our EBITDA and FCF estimates (as well as consensus) given the lower volume levels and worse utilization than anticipated."

Here's what the analysts are saying about the Tesla delivery numbers: