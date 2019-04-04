US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await auctions, Fed speeches

At around 03:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5044 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9211 percent.

It comes as U.S. and Chinese officials are reportedly getting closer to a trade deal, having resolved most of the outstanding issues in their protracted trade dispute. Both countries slapped tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods last year.

President Donald Trump is due to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Thursday.

Market participants are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. New York Fed President John Williams, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are all set to comment on the U.S. economy at separate events on Thursday.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims figures will be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills.

Meanwhile, oil prices hovered slightly below the $70-mark Thursday morning. International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $69.31, little changed from the previous session, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $62.42, down 0.1 percent.