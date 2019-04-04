Autos

Judge gives Elon Musk, SEC two weeks to work out their issues

Tesla's Elon Musk: 'I have great respect for the justice system'   

A federal judge gave Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission two weeks to work out their differences, punting a request from the agency to hold him in contempt of court.

Musk told reporters he was "happy" and "impressed with the judge's analysis" as he left the hearing room in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday.

U.S Judge Alison Nathan said she had "serious concerns that no matter what I decide here, this issue won't be resolved." Nathan ordered both parties to "take a deep breath, put on your reasonableness pants" and work out a solution.

Musk is in New York for a hearing on contempt charges requested by the SEC after it said he violated the terms of its October settlement over securities fraud. Musk tweeted about the company's production forecasts on Feb 19, despite agreeing to stop using Twitter to make statements about Tesla's operations or financial position without company review and approval.

Contempt of court is serious business, she said. Everyone must follow the law whether you are a "small potato" or a "big fish."

Musk told reporters the courthouse that he would "most likely" be able to work out an agreement with the SEC over the next two weeks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at federal court, April 4, 2019 in New York City. A federal judge will hear oral arguments this afternoon in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that seeks to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at federal court, April 4, 2019 in New York City. A federal judge will hear oral arguments this afternoon in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that seeks to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal.

"I have great respect for the justice system and I think the judges in the American system are outstanding," Musk said before the before entering the courthouse in lower Manhattan.

When CNBC's Phil LeBeau asked Musk if he felt the same about the SEC, the CEO laughed and walked away.

SEC lawyers argued that Musk and his legal team offered a "series of shifting justifications" for his behavior on Twitter, citing 15 separate tweets that they believe violated his October securities fraud settlement agreement with the agency. They also accused Musk of "recklessly tweeting out material information that had no basis in fact" and caused confusion in the markets.

"We don't think every tweet needs to be approved," SEC attorney Cheryl Crumpton told the court, citing conversations on social media with Tesla customers.

Anything more than that needs to be cleared. "Anything reaffirming guidance needs approval," she said, adding Tesla still "appears to be unwilling to exercise control" over Musk.

Securities lawyers and other industry executives have said that Musk, who has already been removed as chairman, could also lose his post as CEO over his latest skirmish with the SEC.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., center, arrives at federal court in New York, on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., center, arrives at federal court in New York, on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

"The court and SEC are in a bit of a bind here because capital punishment, if you will, would be ... throwing him out of company or banning him from running any public company from now on for violating this agreement with the SEC," Paul Ingrassia, Revs Institute for Automotive Research editor, said on CNBC's "The Exchange" on Thursday. "He is viewed as being the essence of Tesla. It's his brainchild. He's not only the public figure but also the creative genius behind it."

Tesla's shares plunged by more than 10% Thursday after the company released its production and delivery data for the first quarter that missed Wall Street estimates and disappointed investors.

"At some point I think people have to start wondering would this company be better off with a calmer managerial presence in charge as opposed to a genius leader but a mercurial leader," Ingrassia said. "Is the company now at that stage of its development? But Musk has so much of the shares himself that that's probably not going to happen without an SEC or court order, which I doubt they'll be willing to do."

CNBC's Michelle Fox contributed to this article.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
F
---
TSLA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...