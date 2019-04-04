Judge gives Elon Musk, SEC two weeks to work out their issues

A federal judge gave Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission two weeks to work out their differences, punting a request from the agency to hold him in contempt of court.

Musk told reporters he was "happy" and "impressed with the judge's analysis" as he left the hearing room in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday.

U.S Judge Alison Nathan said she had "serious concerns that no matter what I decide here, this issue won't be resolved." Nathan ordered both parties to "take a deep breath, put on your reasonableness pants" and work out a solution.

Musk is in New York for a hearing on contempt charges requested by the SEC after it said he violated the terms of its October settlement over securities fraud. Musk tweeted about the company's production forecasts on Feb 19, despite agreeing to stop using Twitter to make statements about Tesla's operations or financial position without company review and approval.

Contempt of court is serious business, she said. Everyone must follow the law whether you are a "small potato" or a "big fish."

Musk told reporters the courthouse that he would "most likely" be able to work out an agreement with the SEC over the next two weeks.