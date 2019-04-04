Here's what Warren Buffett's next big acquisition could be, according to Credit Suisse analysis

Warren Buffett's hunt for his next "elephant-sized" acquisition could be Target, CarMax or Moody's, according to analysis conducted by Credit Suisse.
Those companies meet a variety of criteria Buffett often prioritizes when deciding when opting for a total buyout, including high returns on equity, a fair price, minimal debt and strong management. To try to duplicate those qualities to see what he might buy next, Credit Suisse's quantitative team screened a universe of stocks for characteristics like cash-flow return, income and leverage.
Those qualities are likely good proxies for the way Buffett thinks about investments, the Credit Suisse HOLT team said.
The analysts generated 141 potential targets across Wall Street's sectors, ranging from consumer companies like Target to industrials firms like JB Hunt Transport and Snap-On.
Here's a list of some of the names Credit Suisse thinks Buffett could snap up next.