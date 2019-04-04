Zuckerberg resists pressure to alter Facebook's livestream feature after Christchurch attacks

Mark Zuckerberg has expressed reluctance to alter the Facebook feature that hosted footage of New Zealand's deadly terror attack.

The tech giant came under fire in recent weeks after a video of the attack in Christchurch, which killed 50 people, was livestreamed and widely circulated on its platform.

Speaking to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, Facebook Founder and CEO Zuckerberg admitted that the artificial intelligence (AI) Facebook uses to filter harmful content failed to flag the video, adding that its reach may have been limited if livestreams were subject to a broadcast delay.

"But it would also fundamentally break what livestreaming is for people. Most people are livestreaming a birthday party or hanging out with friends when they can't be together," he said. "One of the things that's magical about livestreaming is that it's bi-directional… you're not just broadcasting, you're communicating, and people are commenting back. So if you had a delay (it) would break that."

Although reluctant to introduce a delay on Facebook's livestream feature, Zuckerberg accepted that the firm needed to work harder to "mitigate and remove as much of the negative (content) as possible."

He also told ABC that the way the company was run had significantly changed in recent years, with the policing of harmful content among the major issues Facebook was focusing on.

"Ninety-nine percent of the ISIS and Al Qaeda content that we take down are AI systems identifying the move before any person sees it – so that's a good example of being proactive, and I think what we should hold all companies to account (for)," he said.