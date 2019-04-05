A new fight over tax is starting to boil over in the EU: Here's what you need to know

Brexit is bad news for the Netherlands, Britain and Europe, Dutch finance minister says 2 Hours Ago | 03:44

The European Union is considering a new approach to taxation rules, but certain member nations are already voicing their opposition.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, suggested that the 28 countries should start taking decisions by a qualified majority when it comes to taxation — this means it must represent a minimum of 65 percent of the EU's population.

At the moment, new tax rules only move forward if there is a complete consensus. Changing from unanimity to a qualified majority would bring faster tax changes, including those on big tech companies.

However, the Dutch finance minister told CNBC exclusively that he is against changing the rules.

"I think if you look back, there's plenty of evidence that the current way of decision making actually works, also in the area of tax," Wopke Hoekstra, head of the Dutch finance ministry, said Friday.

"I don't think that's very helpful," he added.

Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, in charge of taxation in the EU, told CNBC last month that qualified majority would help the EU address taxation matters more urgently.

"If we want a very strong Europe, we need to move from unanimity on those issues … to qualified majority … that's democracy and that is also efficiency."

His proposal to update the rulebook came after certain EU countries blocked a new tax on digital companies, which could have affected firms such as Facebook and Alphabet's Google. Four out of the 28 European countries, including The Netherlands, stopped the initiative in March, arguing that the first steps for a digital levy should happen at the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) level.