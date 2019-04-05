America's bustling jobs market is still leaving some people behind

And that's cut both ways for workers who have skills but can't seem to find the right jobs to fit their qualifications.

Take Yolanda Summers, a 40-year-old Dallas resident who went back to college to get a finance degree but has struggled since then to get work in her field.

For folks like her, the headlines about a jobs market bursting at the seams don't resonate for conditions she says feel like "a recession."

"I find it strange. I keep hearing stories and news reports about there being so many jobs, that there are employers having such a difficult time finding skilled workers," Summers said. "I know so many people who are having a different experience. I just can't put the two together."

The Dallas-Forth-Worth-Arlington region is one of the most bustling markets in the country. Over the past year, payrolls in the region rose by 100,100, or 3 percent, making it one of 53 regions to post net gains and the second-fastest-growing market in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate for the region is 3.9 percent, on par with the national rate.

But Summers said those numbers point up how crowded the market is and how much competition there is for job openings. She's likely to relocate as she continues her employment search, though for now she's taken a job at a collections firm that she says is "a fill-in position that helps me get by."

"I'm not discouraged, because I know that I can find work in my field," she said. "I just think I have to be more mobile, more willing to move and work outside of Dallas. I've started applying in other states and other cities, so that's what I'm going to do."