Wall Street analysts said this week these stocks could be takeover candidates

Wall Street analysts this week saw an abundance of companies they say may be prime candidates for takeovers.

CNBC combed through sell-side research to find which trends analysts are watching for in their respective coverage worlds. M&A was definitely on their mind this week. Companies mentioned as takeover candidates were from a wide range of sectors from industrials to technology. They included names like XPO Logistics, Q2 Holdings, Mitek Systems, Jagged Peak Energy and Puma Biotechnology.

Last quarter shipper XPO Logistics lost some of its business with Amazon, reported weaker-than-expected earnings and issued a dire warning about its business.

"Sector M&A is heating up," wrote Jefferies analyst David Kerstens."XPO's current trading multiple. ... .makes it look increasingly attractive as a takeover target in our view."

The stock is down over 46 percent over the last 6 months.

Mitek Systems, which specializes in digital identification through mobile technology, got a boost by traders earlier in the week.

"We attribute the recent move to takeover speculation as some investors may believe that an announcement around a potential transaction could be near," wrote Benchmark analyst Mark Schappel last week in a note to clients.

Cloud-based digital banking solutions company, Q2 Holdings, is another one to watch according to analysts at Stephens.

They downgraded the stock to equal-weight earlier this week mostly on valuation and noted there was a chance of a buyout.

"If stock moves meaningfully higher, think likely from M&A (more speculation or takeout) or markets valuing higher 'frictionless' franchises," analyst Brett Huff said. He went on to say that a takeout is probably more unlikely at Mitek's current price.

Shares are down almost 5 percent over the last week.

Here's who else analysts are saying may be potential takeover candidates: