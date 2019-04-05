Airlines

Boeing is considering slowing down 737 Max production if jets stay grounded: report

  • Boeing and its suppliers are looking into slowing production of the 737 Max, sources tell Reuters.
  • Ethiopian airlines is also reportedly reconsidering its order for 25 737 Max jets in the wake of the accidents.
  • Boeing stock is down 1.17 percent Friday.
Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Mulugeta Ayene | Reuters
Boeing is reportedly looking at slowing production of its popular 737 Max jets amid mounting evidence that bad data feeding into an automated flight system played a role in two plane crashes that killed 346 people since October.

The company and its suppliers are weighing a slowdown if the plane remains grounded by international aviation regulators for several months, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The 737 Max has been grounded following a March 10 crash in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines is also reportedly reconsidering its order for 25 additional 737 Max jets in the aftermath of the crashes, Bloomberg reported.

The plane maker did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Boeing's stock is down by about 1% Friday.

