Treasury yields rise amid US-China trade developments; investors await jobs data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday as investors monitored the latest global trade developments and looked ahead to upcoming jobs data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.52 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.93 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Traders continued to digest the latest developments in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing on Friday. President Donald Trump said Thursday that swift progress had been made, adding "we'll know over the next four weeks" whether a deal can be reached.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, meanwhile, said new consensus had been reached by both countries on the text of a trade agreement, according to official state news agency Xinhua.

Elsewhere, traders will likely keep a close watch on upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which are due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.