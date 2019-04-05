Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Intel, Boston Beer, Boeing, Chipotle & more

Bank of America said they are expecting a solid Q1 from the beer maker.

"We upgrade AB InBev to Neutral from Underperform and increase our PO to EUR82/sh (USD91/sh) from EUR60/share (USD68/sh), as we reduce our WACC to 7.8% from 8.6%, following the recent sharp decline in LT bond yields. The narrative has changed on ABI's equity story, and we believe the shares will remain supported near-term, as the Street's concerns around its leverage subside and short-term earnings momentum improves – we expect a solid Q1 ahead. The potential IPO of its Asia business reported in the press could also act as a catalyst, if it's confirmed. However, we expect limited upside to the shares, as our 2019-20 EPS remain -2-10% below the Street, as we see increased margin pressures starting in H2. ABI also trades at high EV/EBITDA at 13x (vs. peers at 11-12x), for limited growth."