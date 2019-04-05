Burlington Stores could be the next retailer to rebound, Jim Cramer says

Burlington Stores could be the next retailer to rebound, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

The stock was crushed, plunging 16%, after a rare sales miss in its most recent earnings results. Cramer pointed out that the March report marked the first time in 24-consecutive quarters that same-store-sales growth did not meet estimates.

"I think you should buy this stock ahead of ... Wednesday, when I expect everyone to hear that Burlington's issues have been cleared up," the "Mad Money" host said.

Burlington's "mea culpa was overdone" on the earnings call, Cramer said. He compared Burlington to Home Depot, the shares of which also plummeted after disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and sales.

The home improvement retailer said a bad weather during the three-month span cut into foot traffic and, in turn, sales at its stores. Shares of Home Depot have since recovered those losses and risen above its February levels, climbing more than 18% in 2019.

Burlington looks to be in a similar position, Cramer said. Despite weak sales in its women's apparel and winter inventories, other items sold as according to plan, he said.

With spring in full swing, investors will forget the winter ailments that plagued some of the best merchants out there, he added.

"[CEO Tom] Kingsbury's got a fantastic team and I don't think they're gonna repeat whatever fashion mistakes they made last quarter. They're too talented to mess up the same way twice," Cramer said.

Kingsbury has helmed the company for more than a decade.

Furthermore, Burlington is sending representatives to give a Wednesday presentation at JP Morgan Chase's annual Boss' Retail Round-Up Conference, the host noted. Cramer expects the company to illustrate that spring weather will be a boost for its stores.

"If that happens, the stock would rebound like a coiled spring from these levels," he said. "I really like the risk-reward here. Burlington Stores is a great company that deserves the benefit of the doubt after its brief stumble."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Home Depot.