European stocks set to open slightly higher on US-China trade optimism

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen 3 points higher at 7,407, Germany's DAX up 12 points at 12,001 and France's CAC just 2 points higher at 5,468, according to IG index data.

Market players monitored the latest developments in trade discussions between Washington and Beijing. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the two countries were making swift progress in talks, adding "we'll know over the next four weeks" whether an agreement can be reached.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, meanwhile, said that new consensus had been reached by both parties on the text of a deal, official state news agency Xinhua reported.

Despite the positive news around trade, investors grew nervous amid worries over a potential economic slowdown in the euro zone.

Data released on Thursday showed that German factory orders fell at their sharpest rate in two years. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report said the Italian government is set to cut its 2019 GDP (gross domestic product) forecast to just 0.1 percent — significantly lower than a 1 percent expansion forecast in December.

Elsewhere, traders will likely keep a close watch on upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls due to be released in the afternoon. Other notable data releases for Friday include German industrial production and euro zone retail sales.