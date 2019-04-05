EU chief Donald Tusk reportedly seeks flexible 12-month Brexit extension

European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed allowing the U.K. a 12-month "flexible" extension to leave the European Union, the BBC reported on Friday, citing a senior EU source.

The process to take the U.K. officially out of the EU began two years ago, but has yet to be finalized. U.K. parliamentarians have so far rejected the deal that Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU three times.

At the moment, the U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on April 12 and will be the first country to leave the bloc. However, May said Tuesday she is going to ask for another short extension, until May 22, as she seeks to find a way forward with the country's opposition party.

— CNBC's Silvia Amaro contribute to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.