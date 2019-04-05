Restaurants

McDonald's is trimming its late night menu

  • McDonald's is cutting some menu items from its "After Midnight" menu.
  • The fast food giant first introduced the late-night menu in 2013.
  • The changes mean that the Filet-O-Fish, among other menu items, will no longer be available from midnight to 5 a.m.
A customer pulls into a McDonald's restaurant in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A customer pulls into a McDonald's restaurant in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

McDonald's is cutting back its late-night menu offerings.

"Starting April 30 (at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide), we'll be simplifying what's served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible," McDonald's spokeswoman Andrea Abate said in a statement.

In addition to speedier service, the menu changes should ease the burden on employees working the late shift.

Business Insider first reported the changes coming to the late-night menu. Items like the Filet-O-Fish, premium salads and buttermilk crispy tenders will no longer be available from midnight to 5 a.m., according to Business Insider. Fan favorites like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, all day breakfast items and McCafe products will still be available.

The fast food giant first rolled out its "After Midnight" menu in 2013. Night owls can buy a selection of breakfast and lunch items from still-open locations from midnight to 5 a.m.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
MCD
---