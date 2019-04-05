McDonald's is trimming its late night menu

McDonald's is cutting back its late-night menu offerings.

"Starting April 30 (at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide), we'll be simplifying what's served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible," McDonald's spokeswoman Andrea Abate said in a statement.

In addition to speedier service, the menu changes should ease the burden on employees working the late shift.

Business Insider first reported the changes coming to the late-night menu. Items like the Filet-O-Fish, premium salads and buttermilk crispy tenders will no longer be available from midnight to 5 a.m., according to Business Insider. Fan favorites like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, all day breakfast items and McCafe products will still be available.

The fast food giant first rolled out its "After Midnight" menu in 2013. Night owls can buy a selection of breakfast and lunch items from still-open locations from midnight to 5 a.m.