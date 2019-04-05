Need cash? Now you can sell the equity in your home to investors

There is a new way to take cash out of your home with no monthly payments and no interest. It's not a loan. It's not a mortgage. It is a contract with an investor who wants to purchase some of your home equity in cash—but it can be costly in the end.

California-based Point is a two-year-old fin-tech company specializing in home equity contracts. It offers homeowners cash for a share of the home's equity, that is, the amount the home is worth beyond the value of the mortgage. It will give up to $250,000 depending on the value of the home and the strength of the real estate market that the home is in.

"This started four years ago from personal experience. I was in between jobs and looking to get a refinance to invest in my business, but I was denied by all the banks," said Eddie Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Point. "Why is debt financing my only option? The irony is the biggest asset I own, the biggest asset that most of us own in our lifetimes, all we can do is add more debt, so that's where Point came in."

Point is the broker in the deals and funnels the contracts to investors. It just got $100 million in potential contract backing from Kingsbridge Wealth Management.

Here's how it works: Let's say the home is appraised at $1 million. It has a $500,000 mortgage on it, so there is $500,000 in equity. The homeowner needs $100,000 in cash, so they enter into a contract with Point. Point looks at the local market, the borrower and the home and evaluates the risk on the deal. It then lowers the value of the home by, let's say 15% in order to cushion the risk that the home's value might fall or that the borrower might not be able to pay them back. That puts the home's value at $850,000.

The homeowner has up to 10 years to end the contract and pay off the contract to the investor. Point does charge a 3 percent fee upfront. In addition, when the contract is ended, the investor - Kingsbridge for example - gets the $100,000 back plus a percentage of the home's appreciation over the term of the contract, let's say 30% in this case. Since it has already devalued the house in the contract, even if the home doesn't appreciate at all, the investor is still getting $45,000 over and above its investment. If the home falls in value, the investor takes a hit.