You know you need to save for retirement and you know how you need to do it.

But what happens when you get to your retirement years? Do you know how to turn your life savings into a steady, tax-efficient stream of income?

For many individuals, the answer is no.

And you're not alone. Most pre-retirees — 66 percent — have not calculated how much money they will need to cover their expenses in retirement, according to the Alliance for Lifetime Income.

At the same time, just 38 percent of households can count on pensions or annuities for a steady stream of cash, the Alliance's October 2018 survey found.

That leaves many confused as to how much they should spend — and from which accounts — to augment their monthly Social Security checks.

Even the 4% rule – whereby you withdraw at that rate during each year of retirement — can leave people confounded.

"If I went to you and said, 'Hey, take out 4%,' you're scratching your head like, 'OK, where do I withdraw from?'" said Bill Meyer, founder and managing principal of Social Security Solutions and founder and CEO of Income Strategy.

The good news is that technology platforms are emerging to help you answer that question.