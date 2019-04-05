The Fed doesn't need backward-looking businessmen like Herman Cain pushing half-baked tax policies

Let's face it … Cain ain't able.

As many of us who follow the Federal Reserve have already suggested we'd like to see even less of Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump plans to nominate pizza executive and former presidential candidate, Herman Cain, to the Fed's Board of Governors.

While the Fed is already threatened by increasing politicization with the nomination of supply-side acolyte Moore, Cain may know his way around a pizza pie, but he doesn't have the chops to find ways to make the economic pie bigger for one and all.

Cain is a die-hard "hard money" guy. In other words, he has often stated his belief that the U.S. should return to the gold standard, a monetary construct that is outdated as the buggy whip.

Assuming that argument has long since been put to rest may be as premature as Mark Twain's once purported passing.

Given the size and complexity of the domestic and global economy, the Fed needs visionary thinkers who not only understand the history of American growth and prosperity, but also its future.

That future involves further digitization, 5G, robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (of that there is no shortage in the nation's capital), regenerative medicine and other emerging technologies.