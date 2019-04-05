U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the main opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn, meet on Friday for the third consecutive day of talks in a bid to break the current Brexit deadlock.

The two leaders, who have fought bitterly for months over Britain's future, are now trying to agree a deal that can then be negotiated with the rest of the EU.

Earlier this week, May outlined to Parliament the terms for the talks, promising to support the final outcome and take it to Brussels. "If we cannot agree on a single unified approach, then we would instead agree a number of options for the Future Relationship that we could put to the House (of Commons) in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue," she said.

"Crucially, the government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House. But to make this process work, the opposition would need to agree to this too."

Unlike in the U.S., the party that controls the legislature (Parliament) in the United Kingdom also controls the executive (government).

Therefore, for Corbyn to be engaged in days of talks with May to resolve an issue is yet another example of how Brexit has shaken British politics.

The problem for May, and the reason why she has been forced into talks, is that she cannot rely on the unanimous support of members of her own Conservative Party who are split between different versions of Brexit, and even no Brexit at all.

Corbyn and Labour have the same issue of division. Many of Labour's lawmakers in the north of England secured their seats in Parliament in areas which voted to leave the European Union. Many southern seats won by Labour, especially those in London, voted to remain.

Customs union