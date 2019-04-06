Trump backing off Mexico border shutdown a big relief for US carmakers as auto sales tumble

President Donald Trump's decision not to follow through with a shutdown of the Mexican border comes as a big relief for U.S. automakers, especially considering the industry is already struggling with the administration's tariffs on imported aluminum and steel and a slowdown in U.S. sales.

Nearly every major automaker saw sales fall in March and for the first quarter as a whole with Cox Automotive predicting U.S. new vehicle demand will be off as much as 7% for all of 2019.

"The industry had a tough first quarter," Reid Bigland, the head of U.S. sales for Fiat Chrysler, said during a conference call with reporters this week. He said the automaker was hoping the industry would see the market pick up steam in the weeks ahead during the traditionally strong spring buying season. A shutdown of the Mexican border could have scuttled that, threatening to leave dealers facing short supplies.