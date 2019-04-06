US disengagement in the Middle East is 'a concern to all of us,' Dutch minister says

The U.S.'s strategic move away from the Middle East may be concerning, but the region needs new leadership from within to deal with issues such as security and the refugee crisis, a prominent politician at the Dutch finance ministry told CNBC Saturday.
"I think the disengagement to the U.S. as a very important critical historical player in this region I think is of a concern to all of us," Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Jordan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
"And it's important that we remain in dialogue," she added.