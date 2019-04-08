American billionaires call for upgrades to capitalism, starting with higher taxes on themselves

Jamie Dimon is also frustrated with the income gap. In a letter to shareholders last week, the J.P. Morgan Chase CEO outlined a list of problems plaguing the majority of Americans. Among the remedies, could be higher taxes on the 1 percent, he said.

"If that happens, the wealthy should remember that if we improve our society and our economy, then they, in effect, are among the main winners," Dimon said.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett — third on Forbe's 2019 billionaires list — has repeatedly said the wealthy should be taxed more. In 2006, the CEO committed to give all of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to philanthropic foundations. He and Bill and Melinda Gates have asked hundreds of wealthy Americans to pledge at least 50 percent of their wealth to charity in the so-called "the Giving Pledge." There are now 190 people signed on, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

In a 2011 New York Times op-ed, titled "Stop Coddling the Super-Rich," Buffett called for a tax increase on everyone making more than $1 million and an even bigger hike on Americans making more than $10 million or more. After the 2017 Republican tax plan was signed into law, Buffett told CNBC "I don't think I need a tax cut."

"The wealthy are definitely undertaxed relative to the general population," he told CNBC's Becky Quick during a February "Squawk Box" interview.

Gates, a close friend of Buffett and one spot above him on the Forbe's list, has also called for higher taxes. Although the Microsoft founder saidhe's paid more than $10 billion in taxes, "the government should require people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes."

"There's no doubt that as we raise taxes, we can have most of that additional money come from those who are better off," Gates said during a conversation with his wife Melinda and hundreds of high school students in New York City in February.