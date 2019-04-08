Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California joins 2020 presidential race

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has entered the 2020 presidential contest.

The Democrat made his announcement on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday evening. Swalwell, a four-term congressman, says he feels he can do more.

"I talk to kids who sit in their classroom afraid that they'll be the next victim of gun violence," Swalwell told Colbert. "And they see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence. And they see lawmakers who love their guns more than they love our kids."

The 38-year-old congressman, who sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, has previously proposed a national buyback of assault weapons. He has been criticized by the National Rifle Association. Swalwell, who represents the north Silicon Valley area, is scheduled to hold a town hall in Florida on Tuesday to highlight his efforts to stop gun violence.

On Monday, Swalwell tweeted that some of those expected to attend the event are parents of students killed last year when a gunman opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. There were 17 students and teachers killed in the mass shooting.

Besides gun violence, Swalwell also has been critical of President Donald Trump. The congressman has traveled to New Hampshire and Iowa several times in the last few months and hired staff in some early voting states.