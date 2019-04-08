Big-time investors are snapping up China's junk bonds

Global investors are snapping up high-risk bonds in Asia — especially those offered by Chinese property developers — in a sign that investors are increasingly more willing to take bigger bets.

Those debt securities, known as high-yield or junk bonds, fell out of favor for much of last year amid an escalating tariff fight between Washington and Beijing. China's deleveraging campaign and the strengthening U.S. dollar did not help either.

Junk bonds are non-investment grade debt securities that carry a high default risk, and therefore, usually come with higher interest rates to compensate for that risk. Such instruments carry a credit rating of BB+ or lower by Fitch and Standard and Poor's, or Ba1 or below by Moody's. They are also called high-yield bonds.

But for some investors, those risks may have subsided and the business climate appears to have improved.