Attorney General Barr says he expects to release redacted version of Mueller report within a week

  • Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department will release a version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report with redactions "within a week."
  • Barr, who oversaw the tail-end of Mueller's probe on Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, set that deadline during testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
  • "I think that from my standpoint, within a week I will be in a position to release the report to the public," Barr said during the hearing, which was primarily intended to focus on the fiscal year 2020 budget.
US Attorney General William Barr waits to testify during a US House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Justice Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 9, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department will release a version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report with redactions "within a week."

Barr, who oversaw the tail-end of Mueller's probe on Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, set that deadline during testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

"I think that from my standpoint, within a week I will be in a position to release the report to the public," Barr said during the hearing, which was primarily intended to focus on the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Barr has faced a high-pressure campaign from Democrats to release the nearly 400-page Russia report to Congress without redactions. That pressure only intensified after Barr and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a four-page summary of that report's principal conclusions less than 48 hours after the report was delivered to the Justice Department on March 22.

Mueller's report did not establish collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and made no determination about whether President Donald Trump himself obstructed justice, according to the summary. Barr and Rosenstein concluded, however, that Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to merit an obstruction charge.

Barr's opening statement did not mention the Mueller report. He focused instead on the Trump administration's $29.2 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2020.

Barr highlighted four of the Justice Department's main priorities: combating violent crime; enforcing immigration laws; fighting "the scourge of illegal drugs," especially the opioid crisis; and protecting the country against national security threats, including cyberattacks.

But Democrats on the subcommittee, including its chairman, Rep. Jose Serrano of New York, immediately asked Barr about Mueller's report.

"We could not hold this hearing without mentioning the elephant in the room, and I'm not referring to my colleagues on the other side," Serrano said.

"The American people have been left with many unanswered questions, serious concerns about the process by which you formulated your letter, and uncertainty about when we can expect to see the full report," Serrano said.

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, was more blunt: "Before getting into your budget request, I want to address a serious oversight matter," she said referring to "your unacceptable handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report."

