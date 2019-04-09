Attorney General Barr says he expects to release redacted version of Mueller report within a week

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department will release a version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report with redactions "within a week."

Barr, who oversaw the tail-end of Mueller's probe on Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, set that deadline during testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

"I think that from my standpoint, within a week I will be in a position to release the report to the public," Barr said during the hearing, which was primarily intended to focus on the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Barr has faced a high-pressure campaign from Democrats to release the nearly 400-page Russia report to Congress without redactions. That pressure only intensified after Barr and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a four-page summary of that report's principal conclusions less than 48 hours after the report was delivered to the Justice Department on March 22.

Mueller's report did not establish collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and made no determination about whether President Donald Trump himself obstructed justice, according to the summary. Barr and Rosenstein concluded, however, that Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to merit an obstruction charge.