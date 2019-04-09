Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Boeing, Facebook, U.S. Steel & more

Cowen upgraded Disney saying they were bullish on Star Wars and the streaming service launch.

"We view Disney's catalyst path for the next year as highly attractive, and believe Thursday's investor day will likely be a deck-clearing event for sentiment. Upgrade to Outperform with our PT going from $102 to $131. Note however that we continue to have longer-term concerns about the the Fox acquisition and the ability of DTC video to improve deteriorating content aggregation economics."

Read more about this call here.