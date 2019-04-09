Companies still expect 'pretty solid' Asia growth despite ominous signals on global economy

Despite fears of slowing growth globally, companies seem set for a relatively strong performance this year — especially in Asia, according to one expert.

That is, guidance from companies on their expected earnings for this year have been "pretty good," said Ken Wong, Asia equity portfolio specialist at asset management firm Eastspring Investments.

"Despite all this talk (about the) trade war slowing down economic growth, companies are still seeing a fairly decent amount of earnings growth expectations for 2019," he told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.

Talk of a recession heightened in the last few weeks as developments in March sent ominous signs of a potential downturn. For one, the yields on long-term U.S. debts became lower than those of short term debts: A so-called yield curve inversion is widely regarded as one of the most reliable recession indicators in the market

On top of that, weak economic data also stoked fears: Manufacturing activity in the eurozone dropped to its lowest level in more than six years in March. And, the U.S. Federal Reserve, adopted a significantly dovish stance, projecting no further interest rate hikes this year, and justifying its more temperate outlook by cutting the 2019 growth outlook for the U.S.

All those signals "had a lot of people spooked," Wong said. "But then, we started talking to companies ... when they reported their numbers, what they said to us was: Actually, 2019 is looking to be pretty solid, things are picking up."

Such companies are still expecting double-digit growth in markets like China, Hong Kong and India, he added.