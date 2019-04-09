Lyft shares should only be worth $59 according to valuation guru

Damodaran said: "I'd take Lyft over Uber because Uber wants to be all things to all people. You'd think they'd learn from their mistakes. They tried in China and had to back out of China. I think being less ambitious in this business, until you figured out a business model, is better."

Lyft's IPO kicked off a so-called "unicorn stampede," or string of public market debuts expected this year from tech companies that have raised copious amounts of venture capital and are privately valued over $1 billion. Among those expected to go public later this year are Uber, which was privately valued at $72 billion last year; Pinterest, which is aiming to go public at a valuation of up to $9 billion; and Slack privately valued at $6.7 billion.

They should learn from Lyft's experience, and from predecessors like Snap, the business school professor suggested.

"You don't want to go up against Facebook and Google. Create a niche and be in it," Damodaran said. "The mistake that Snap made, which Pinterest should not, is they thought they could be bigger than Facebook."