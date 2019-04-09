Throughout the last year, Tanner has spent weeks in the hospital, had three abdominal surgeries and lost more than 70 pounds.

He said he was grateful and relieved to learn that Congress was offering a reprieve for borrowers with cancer. His medical costs have already forced him to take out a home equity loan on his house and lean on his credit cards.

Tanner called Mohela, his student loan servicer, back in February. He was put on hold multiple times, he said, and then was delivered the bad news: "The bottom line they gave me was, 'We don't have an official application from the U.S. government,'" Tanner said. "'Until we get that, we can't enroll you in this program.'"

In the meantime, he said he was told the servicer would put his loans into a temporary forbearance, during which his payments would be paused but interest would continue to collect on his debt. (Under the new cancer deferment, interest is suspended).

"They were very clear, 'The interest will continue,'" he said, "They weren't going to do anything in line of trying to get me into a full deferment via the program."