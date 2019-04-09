Trading Nation

These stocks have doubled in price since December lows

A group of stocks has more than doubled off December lows
A group of stocks has more than doubled off December lows   

The stock market has erased the December sell-off as it heads back to record highs.

For a handful of stocks, their revival has been even better. Roku, Snap, Avon Products and Chesapeake Energy have rallied more than 100 percent off their December lows.

One of those stocks has an interesting setup, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.

"With Roku, it's more positive than not, more so on a long-term basis," Wald said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "From a near-term trading basis, though, this stock still could come in a little bit. I think you could be patient with it."

Wald is watching two key levels: $60, which corresponds with its 50-day moving average, and $53, which lines up with its 200-day average. It was at $60.60 in Tuesday's premarket.

"You can see that 200-day is trending higher so that would be indicative of a rising trend, but trading wise … you might have some downside risks to that level first," said Wald.

Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, sees both pros and cons to Roku.

"If you look at the bull case for Roku, one of the big points is that it is stream platform agnostic, so more people make apps for Roku," Sanchez said on the same CNBC segment. "But the bear case is that you're getting increasing competition from Apple and Google."

Sanchez says Roku has the most to gain from expansion into international markets, though it would face tough competition from Samsung. The streaming platform generates all its revenue domestically.

Roku is up 131 percent from its late December low. However, it remains in a bear market, having fallen more than 20 percent from its 52-week highs.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
S&P 500
---
CHK
---
AVP
---
SNAP
---
ROKU
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...