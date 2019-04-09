Inside Discord — the gaming chat app with more users than Slack

Discord, a free chat app designed for gamers, has been rapidly growing since it launched in 2015. According to the company, it has 250 million user accounts, about the same as Fortnite, plus 14 million daily active users, which is more than business chat-app Slack.

It allows users to chat privately in groups that cannot be discovered through searches. Although the company markets itself explicitly to gamers, it has servers devoted to everything from stock trading to meme sharing and fantasy football.

Discord's emphasis on privacy has attracted hate groups such as white supremacists who used the platform to organize the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Watch the video to get an inside look at Discord, and the story of its rapid growth.