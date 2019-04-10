Apple News+, the company's new $9.99/month all-you-can-eat magazine subscription service which includes content from the The Wall Street Journal and LA Times, is really good.

Apple News+ was introduced at Apple's unusual event in late March, where the company revealed its plans to offer more services to people who use its devices. As iPhone and hardware sales plateau, Apple is putting a bigger focus on creating content that people will continue to pay for over and over again, like subscriptions to news and TV shows.

Apple News+ has lots of material that will keep people who like magazines coming back for more, but it isn't perfect. If you don't have a Mac, iPhone or iPad, you can't read Apple News+. That means billions of potential subscribers can't access the app, which seems silly. After all, Apple Music is available all over the place, from Android devices to Amazon Echo smart speakers.

I've been using Apple News+ for about the past two weeks. Here's what you need to know about it.