Asia markets set to slip after IMF slashes 2019 growth outlook again

  • Futures pointed to declines for the ASX 200 in Australia and Nikkei 225 in Japan.
  • The International Monetary Fund slashed its global economic growth forecast once again on Tuesday.

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open on Wednesday amid fresh concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

Futures pointed to opening slips for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,635, as compared to the benchmark Japanese index's last close at 21,802.59.

SPI futures also indicated a lower open for the ASX 200 in Australia, with the futures contract at 6,185.0 as compared to the index's last close at 6,221.80. Later on Wednesday, the Australian central bank's deputy governor is due to give a speech that analysts have pegged as being potentially significant.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a second straight day of losses, dropping 190.44 points to close at 26,150.58. The S&P 500 also declined 0.6 percent to finish its trading day at 2,878.20, while the Nasdaq Composite fell more than 0.5 percent to close at 7,909.28.

The Dow and S&P 500 both posted their worst session since March 22, while the Nasdaq Composite notched its largest drop since March 27.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its global economic growth forecast once again on Tuesday.

The fund said it expects the world economy to grow by 3.3% this year. That's down from its previous outlook of 3.5%, which was also a downgrade. The IMF added that it expects the economy to expand by 3.6% in 2020, however.

"Higher trade policy uncertainty and concerns of escalation and retaliation would reduce business investment, disrupt supply chains, and slow productivity growth," said the IMF. "The resulting depressed outlook for corporate profitability could dent financial market sentiment and further dampen growth."

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.006 after declining below the 97.0 level in the previous session.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.13 against the dollar after touching highs around the 111.0 handle yesterday.

The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7126 after scaling highs above $0.714 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

