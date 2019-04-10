Asia markets set to slip after IMF slashes 2019 growth outlook again

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open on Wednesday amid fresh concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

Futures pointed to opening slips for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,635, as compared to the benchmark Japanese index's last close at 21,802.59.

SPI futures also indicated a lower open for the ASX 200 in Australia, with the futures contract at 6,185.0 as compared to the index's last close at 6,221.80. Later on Wednesday, the Australian central bank's deputy governor is due to give a speech that analysts have pegged as being potentially significant.