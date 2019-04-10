Politics

Bernie Sanders introduces new 'Medicare for All' bill as he tries to set 2020 health care agenda

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils an updated Medicare for All bill.
  • The Vermont independent, who helped to drive a wider embrace of single-payer health care, hopes to set the tone on the issue in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
  • Four senators also running for president cosponsored Sanders' legislation.
Renelsa Caudill, a nurse at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, is greeted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after speaking at an event to introduce the 'Medicare for All Act of 2019,' in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., are also pictured.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveiled a universal health care plan on Wednesday as he tries to set the tone on a pivotal issue in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The Vermont independent introduced a new "Medicare for All" bill that would create a government-run system to cover all Americans. While Sanders has proposed legislation to create a single-payer system before, the measure unveiled Wednesday would go further in covering long-term care for people with disabilities, bringing it in line with a bill introduced in the House earlier this year.

Sanders, who helped to vault Medicare for All into the political mainstream, hopes embracing sweeping change will help separate him from a crowded primary field. While four of Sanders' Democratic rivals — Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — cosponsored his legislation, none have as fully embraced the dismantling of the private insurance system as Sanders has.

"The current debate over Medicare for All really has nothing to do with health care," the senator said at a news conference unveiling the legislation. "It has everything to do with greed and profiteering. It is about whether we continue a dysfunctional system."

Sanders' bill, which has 14 Senate cosponsors, would:

  • Cover primary and preventive care, prescription drugs, dental and vision care, mental health and substance abuse treatment, as well as maternity, newborn and long-term care through a government-run plan
  • Let Americans see any doctor they want to with no deductibles or co-pays
  • Effectively end the private health insurance market

It was not immediately clear what specific taxes would finance Sanders' plan. However, he has proposed a large estate tax increase and broadly higher rates on wealthy Americans.

Sanders has argued a single-payer system would reduce costs for consumers. While the government would have to hike taxes to cover a potential price tag in the tens of trillions of dollars, the senator says Americans would see fewer out-of-pocket costs.

Republicans target Medicare for All in 2020 election

Republicans and President Donald Trump's reelection campaign have slammed Medicare for All as a costly government takeover of the insurance market. They have tried to frame the 2020 election as an effort to stop Democratic efforts to create a single-payer system. They have also aimed to move voters' focus away from unpopular GOP attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which helped Democrats take control of the House in November's midterms.

In this political context, even the senators who cosponsored Sanders' legislation have tiptoed around calling for the end of private health insurance companies. Sen. Amy Klobuchar — a Minnesota Democrat who has run to the right of many of her Senate colleagues in the early days of the 2020 primary — has instead advocated for an optional government health care buy-in to reduce costs.

Sanders' bill has little shot of getting through the GOP-held Senate. It would even face a tough path to passage in the Democratic-held House, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and numerous members from ideologically split districts have criticized Medicare for All.

Despite the concerns within the Democratic caucus, Sanders argued Wednesday that "the American people want and we are going to deliver a Medicare for All, single-payer system."

Support for a single-payer plan has grown. In March, 56% of respondents to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey said they support a national health plan in which all Americans would get insurance from a single government plan, versus 39% who said they oppose it.

However, support for a government-run system drops significantly when voters are told it could require most Americans to pay more in taxes or eliminate private health insurance companies, according to Kaiser polling.

