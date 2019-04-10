EU leaders set to decide on Brexit delay

EU leaders are gathered in Brussels to decide whether to grant the U.K. another extension to its departure from the bloc, currently due to take place on Friday.

According to a draft document seen by CNBC, British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to get a second delay to the U.K.'s departure from the EU. However, it's uncertain at this stage how long this extension will last and which conditions will be imposed.

Several EU leaders arriving in Brussels Wednesday said that they would prefer a short delay, but the most important issue was to avoid an abrupt break-up between both sides of the English Channel.

Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, told CNBC that the conditions behind a second delay will depend on what May tells her 27 counterparts. "What's your (U.K.) plan?... How can we ensure that the U.K. will be a loyal partner?" he asked.