Delta CEO says he has 'ultimate confidence' in Boeing to fix 737 Max jets

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said he's confident Boeing will figure out a software fix for the 737 Max jets implicated in two crashes that killed 346 people over five months.

"We have the ultimate confidence in Boeing. They are a great partner. Our largest fleet partner is Boeing. I know they're going to get to the right answer ... We'll stay close to Boeing and see how they progress," Bastian said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft hasn't been allowed to fly since mid-March. But Delta, which doesn't have any 737 Max jets in its fleet, has largely avoided the fallout from the prolonged grounding, reporting Wednesday record revenue and a big jump in profit during the first quarter that beat Wall Street's expectations.

The airline industry has been reeling from the aftermath of the crashes in Ethiopia on March 10 and Indonesia on Oct. 29. Boeing said it will cut 20 percent of its 737 Max production as it works on a software fix. Bad data feeding into the aircraft's automated flight system is suspected as a possible cause of the crashes.

