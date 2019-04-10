Ford shakes up management in a move to retool business model to high-tech auto market

Ford announced a big management shakeup Wednesday, shifting around a number of key executives to retool its business model toward the future car market, including moving its global markets head Jim Farley to oversee the company's self-driving technology group.

"In the past two years, we have made tangible progress in improving the fitness of our business, overhauled our regional strategies, created a winning product portfolio, and are working to transform Ford to succeed in an era of profound change and disruption," CEO Jim Hackett said. "With this strong foundation in place for our auto and mobility businesses, we can now accelerate our transformation."

Ford shares rose slightly on Wednesday morning in premarket trading.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

