New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft really doesn't want you to see this video replay.

Kraft's defense lawyers warned Wednesday that the billionaire businessman would suffer "irreparable harm" if the media and public get access to police surveillance videos that Palm Beach County, Fla., prosecutors claim show him getting sexually serviced by women on two different days in January at the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter.

"Public disclosure at this stage could ... destroy any prospect of Mr. Kraft receiving a fair trial" on two counts of soliciting prostitutes, his lawyers wrote in a new court filing.

And they argued that the videos are "expressly exempt" from disclosure under Florida public records law.

Kraft's legal team is waging a multi-front attack on the videos, which are key pieces of evidence in the criminal case against the 77-year-old mogul, who has pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers also are trying to get the videos barred from being used by prosecutors at trial on the grounds that the warrant which authorized police to secretly install cameras in the spa was "unlawful."

Kraft was one of about two dozen men who were recently charged with soliciting sex for pay at the business.

A number of media outlets are seeking release of the videos. A judge has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Friday.

Spokesmen for Kraft and for prosecutors had no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC.