A toddler locked his father's iPad for 48 years, here's what to do if that happens to you

If someone repeatedly enters the wrong password on your iPhone or iPad over and over again, it will eventually start to delay the amount of time before you can try to enter the password again. That's what allegedly happened to one man's iPad, according to CNN. The man's iPad was accidentally locked by his 3-year old until 2067.

If this happens to you, there's an easy fix to get your iPad back up and running, and you won't lose any data if you've been backing it up regularly. If you didn't back it up, at least you'll be able to use your iPad or iPhone again without having to wait a few decades.

Here's what to do if you get locked out of your iPad or iPhone.