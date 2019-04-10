Trump congratulates Netanyahu on his re-election

President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his win in the country's elections.

"I'd like to congratulate Bibi Netanyahu, it looks like that race has been won by him," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It may be a little early, but it looks like he's won it in good fashion."

As of Wednesday morning, vote counts indicated that Israeli voters had given Netanyahu a fifth term in office.

"He's been a great ally and he's a friend," Trump said. "That was a well thought out race."

The effect of Tuesday's victory by Netanyahu and his right wing allies, Trump said,, would be to improve the odds of reaching a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The fact that Bibi won, I think we'll see some pretty good action in terms of peace. Everybody said, and I never made it a promise, 'you can't have peace in the Middle East with Israel and the Palestinians.' But I think we have a chance, and I think now we have a better chance with Bibi having won," Trump said.

Trump is one of the staunchest allies Netanyahu and his right-wing governing coalition have anywhere on the planet, even surpassing the traditionally close alliance that Israeli leaders and American presidents have maintained for 70 years.

In recent months, the Trump administration has instituted several new U.S. policies in the Middle East that are experts interpret as giving Netanyahu a domestic political boost.

Among these are Trump's 2017 decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a controversial move that broke with decades of official U.S. policy recognizing Tel Aviv as Israel's capital. not the holy city of Jerusalem. At the time, Trump called the move "a long-overdue step to advance the peace process and to work towards a lasting agreement."

But few experts in the region believed the embassy move would, in fact, advance the peace process.

"It's not just that it's provoked violence or that it's made the United States look like the biased broker instead of the honest broker," former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk said of the embassy move in 2018. "It also has set the process back in a way that all this loose talk about how it's going to advance peace is ludicrous."

More recently, the Trump administration announced on Monday that it would designate an entire branch of the Iranian military as a terrorist organization. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, comprises about 125,000 active duty troops in Iran, and its members are engaged in nearly all aspects of Iranian society.

Like the embassy move before it, the decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization was unilateral and was not done in concert with U.S. allies in Europe or Asia. It remained unclear Tuesday exactly how the FTO designation would affect individuals and businesses operating outside the United States.

During a call with reporters Monday, a senior administration official dodged the issue of whether the United States had a plan to win European support for the designation.

The official also declined to say whether the announcement was deliberately timed to give Netanyahu a boost in the polls.

Over in Israel, the prime minister took credit for the IRGC announcement, thanking Trump in Hebrew on Twitter for "responding to another of my important requests, which serves the interests of our countries and countries of the region."

Netanyahu's English-language version of the tweet also thanked Trump, however, it made no mention of any request that Trump had acted upon.