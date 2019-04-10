Trump says 'people don't care' about his tax returns, but polls show otherwise

President Donald Trump thinks Americans don't care about seeing his tax returns.

But most voters want the president to release his tax information — or support Democratic efforts to get the documents if Trump refuses to share them, according to polls.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday before traveling to Texas, Trump claimed he would "love" to release his tax returns but will not do so "while [he is] under audit." The president is locked in a legal battle with House Democrats, who asked for six years of tax returns last week as they seek information about Trump's financial holdings and potential conflicts of interest. The president refused to release his tax returns during his 2016 campaign, breaking with decades of precedent.

"Remember, I got elected last time," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "The same exact issue, with the same intensity, which wasn't very much. Because frankly, the people don't care."

Voters care more than Trump would like to admit.

A majority, or 51%, of registered voters support Democrats' efforts to obtain the president's tax returns, versus 36% who oppose the push, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday. Among independent voters, 46% back the Democratic lawmakers' effort, while 34% do not.