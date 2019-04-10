Finance

Watch Jamie Dimon and six other bank CEOs get grilled by Congress

  • CEOs of seven U.S. financial institutions are gathering to testify in Washington before the House Financial Services Committee.
  • Watch the live stream here starting 9 a.m. ET.

The heads of seven huge U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, are set to testify before the Democrat-led House Financial Services Committee.

The hearing titled "Holding Megabanks Accountable: A Review of Global Systemically Important Banks 10 Years After the Financial Crisis" is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

