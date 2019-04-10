Watch Jamie Dimon and six other bank CEOs get grilled by Congress

The heads of seven huge U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, are set to testify before the Democrat-led House Financial Services Committee.
The hearing titled "Holding Megabanks Accountable: A Review of Global Systemically Important Banks 10 Years After the Financial Crisis" is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
The heads of seven huge U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, are set to testify before the Democrat-led House Financial Services Committee.