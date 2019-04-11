After tense negotiations, Marriott signs new multiyear deal with Expedia

Marriott and Expedia announced Thursday they have signed a new multiyear agreement for the hotel chain's listings to appear on Expedia's travel website.

The companies have been working under an extension agreement after the previous contract expired in November. The new agreement is the first between the two since Marriott became the world's largest hotel company following its acquisition of Starwood Hotels in 2016.

Expedia's commission rate is in the 10% range, according to two people familiar with the matter. The last reported rate was 12%. Last year, Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson told Reuters that the company was trying to cut commissions for online travel agencies, which can take a large bite out of hotels' profits.

Expedia's stock rose 1.4% in premarket trading Thursday, while shares of Marriott remained flat.

The deal will continue Marriott's arrangement with Expedia for booking last-minute guests, as well as expanding Expedia's role with Marriott's leisure packaging platform. In the fourth quarter, Marriott and Expedia plan to launch a distribution arrangement that deals with more than just last-minute bookings.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

—CNBC's Seema Mody contributed to this report.