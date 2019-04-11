Bank of America is creating a digital financial coach to chase the 'holy grail' of banking

Bank of America wants to pull off an unlikely transformation: From megabank to trusted financial coach for its 66 million customers.

For years, the second biggest U.S. lender has steadily released new digital capabilities, from updated banking apps to electronic payments and a virtual assistant named Erica.

Now, it's preparing to unveil something that ties together all of these innovations. It's called Life Plan, and its Bank of America's bet at securing decades' worth of loyalty from its customers. The product, due for release in the fall, is a digital portal that helps users work towards goals like buying a home or saving for retirement.

"The holy grail in financial services is maintaining a lifelong relationship with somebody," said David Tyrie, the bank's head of advanced solutions and digital banking. "But candidly, the thing that we've struggled with as an industry is trust. Life Plan is really about building trust and giving you that feeling that we are acting in your best interest."

It's the latest evolution for an industry in the throes of change. Just a decade ago, banks were reviled for ensnaring customers with an array of poorly-disclosed penalties like $35 overdraft fees. While those fees still exist, banks make less money from them after post financial-crisis regulations made charging them harder and as mobile apps keep users better informed on their balances.

Now the game is to entice customers to stay as long as possible while using multiple products, from checking accounts, to credit cards, mortgages and wealth management. The emphasis on what's called customer lifetime value increases the profitability of each user in an era of shrinking margins on most financial products.