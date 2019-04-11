Coinbase launches a debit card in the UK to make it easier to pay with cryptocurrencies

Digital currency exchange Coinbase launched a debit card in the U.K. on Thursday to make it easier for customers to pay in stores and online with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin.

The Coinbase Card is a contactless Visa debit card that syncs directly with a user's Coinbase account. The card will be accepted at any retailer around the world that accepts, Coinbase U.K. CEO Zeeshan Feroz told CNBC in an interview in London. He said the card will give users the ability to spend and invest cryptocurrencies from one common platform.

"There's a real advantage in actually being able to deposit crypto and interact with crypto because the crypto ecosystem is so much more than the investment aspect," Feroz said.